| Ap Brs To Stage Protests In Delhi Over Pending Promises To Andhra

AP BRS to stage protests in Delhi over pending promises to Andhra

BRS Andhra Pradesh president Thota Chandrasekhar will lead the Delhi protests to push the Centre for the fulfillment of promises

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:41 PM, Sun - 2 July 23

Hyderabad: Demanding the Centre to address the long-standing issue of the implementation of Special Status and other promises under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has decided to hold a massive protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi soon.

BRS Andhra Pradesh president Thota Chandrasekhar will lead the Delhi protests to push the Centre for the fulfillment of promises made during the bifurcation of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.

A round table meeting was organised at the BRS Andhra Pradesh office in Guntur on Sunday, where BRS members from across the State came together to discuss the pressing issues.

BRS leader JT Rama Rao emphasised the importance of achieving the commitments made during the division of Andhra Pradesh. Another BRS leader Sheikh Basha criticised the ruling YCP for allegedly deceiving the people of the State.

He accused the YCP of making empty promises, assuring citizens that special status would be granted if they were elected, but failed to deliver on their commitment.

The TDP and other political parties, also came under fire from the BRS for their inability to secure the State’s interests, with the BJP leaders at the Centre being blamed for manipulating the situation.

BRS leader Abbu Pullarao Naidu slammed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for misleading the public by promoting the concept of three capital cities without proper consultation. This move has reportedly caused confusion among the State’s residents, who are uncertain about their State capital.

BRS leader Sheikh Khajawali voiced concerns about the lack of law and order situation in Andhra Pradesh under YCP regime. He slammed the State government’s callousness to complete the construction of the Polavaram project, even after several years.

Tirumala Naidu highlighted the failure of both the TDP and YCP parties to safeguard the interests of the State effectively. He called upon the people of Andhra Pradesh to support and strengthen the BRS party, drawing inspiration from the successful Telangana model.

Several BRS leaders, including Gidda Srinivasa Naidu, K Bhaskar, K Lakshmi Kamala, Saidawali, Nalini Kant, and others participated in the round table meeting.