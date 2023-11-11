AP chief: BRS set for a hat-trick win

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:13 PM, Sat - 11 November 23

Hyderabad: BRS Andhra Pradesh unit president Thota Chandrashekar said on Saturday that the BRS was all set for a hat-trick win in Telangana. BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would be playing a decisive role in Andhra Pradesh politics as well in the coming days, he said. .

He said the responsibility now rests with the people to protect the State of Andhra Pradesh from leaders in Andhra who were at loggerheads for the sake of their selfish political ends at the cost of its development. He extended his Diwali wishes to the people of the Telugu heartland on the occasion.