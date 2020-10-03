AP conwoman on the prowl, informs Khammam CI

Puranam Shiva Kumari of Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh used to take loans from people from different sections, then disappear, said CI Satyanarayana Reddy

Khammam: Khammam (Rural) CI Satyanarayana Reddy has advised public in the city to be cautious of a woman who was allegedly cheating people on the pretext of running a hostel and supplying essential commodities on a large scale.

Puranam Shiva Kumari of Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh used to take loans from people from different sections, then disappear. There were reports that Shiva Kumari had amassed crores of rupees by deceiving the public. Based on reliable information, the police had launched an investigation into her activities, the CI added.

