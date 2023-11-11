AP: Liquor lorry turns turtle in Visakhapatnam

A lorry laden with liquor cases turned turtle on the national highway when it attempted to overtake another vehicle and hit the road divider in the process

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:01 PM, Sat - 11 November 23

Visakhapatnam: A lorry laden with liquor cases turned turtle on the national highway on Saturday when it attempted to overtake another vehicle and hit the road divider in the process.

The lorry was going from Anandapuram to Visakhapatnam city when the mishap occurred at Madhurawada on the outskirts. The driver of the lorry suffered minor injuries.

With bottles rolling down onto the road, some passersby were seen cooly helping themselves with some bottles and leaving the scene.

The traffic police responded quickly and cordoned off the area.