AP: Teacher ties knot and sexually assaults girl in West Godavari

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:05 PM, Thu - 23 November 23

Representational Image

Eluru: A school teacher has sexually assaulted and cheated a girl under the pretext of love at Yandagandi in West Godavari district.

According to delayed information, P. Somaraju, working as a Hindi teacher, lured a girl in the name of love and tied a knot. Later, he sexually assaulted her.

On a complaint from her and her parents, police registered a case against the teacher and are investigating.