AP: Two die as elevator collapses

It is said that eight persons were inside the lift at the time of the accident and the injured were rushed in ambulance to hospital.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:01 PM, Sat - 18 March 23

Representational Image.

Vijayawada: Two workers died when an elevator collapsed as the cables holding it snapped at the Vijayawada Thermal Power Station (VTPS) in Ibrahimpatnam near here on Saturday morning.

The accident occurred during maintenance work taken up at the VTPS.