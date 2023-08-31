Apollo Group’s Apollo Connect program bets big on expanding access and elevating care

To create significant benefit for this connected care partner network, Apollo Connect has rolled out services like eICU, diagnostics, surgical consultations, remote monitoring, clinical and quality training.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:02 PM, Thu - 31 August 23

Hyderabad: Apollo on Thursday announced a pan-India expansion of their one-of-a-kind connected care program, Apollo Connect. With this, Apollo aims at creating the largest connected healthcare ecosystem in India, empowering hospitals and nursing homes across metros and non-metros to offer holistic and superior patient care.

To create significant benefit for this connected care partner network, Apollo Connect has rolled out services like eICU, diagnostics, surgical consultations, remote monitoring, clinical and quality training as well as accreditation support across India, a press release said.

By building a robust connected care partner network through collaborations, Apollo Connect aims to strengthen the healthcare ecosystem in India by improving last mile patient access, affordability and experience.

Through this program, Apollo’s partner hospitals will be able to enhance the services they offer patients, achieve superior clinical outcomes, improve patient retention, save costs and strengthen business performance.