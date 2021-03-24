Apollo Spectra Hospitals launched at Ameerpet

New multi-specialty hospital will provide a wide range of services covering orthopedics, general and laparoscopic surgery, medical and surgical gastroenterology, nephrology, dialysis, urology and others

By | Published: 11:41 pm

Hyderabad: Apollo Health and Lifestyle Limited, a subsidiary of the Apollo Hospitals Group, has established Apollo Spectra Hospitals at Ameerpet. The advanced multi-specialty hospital was inaugurated by Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi at Shyam Karan Road, Ameerpet.

Apollo Spectra Hospitals offers world-class medical infrastructure including ultra-modern operation theatres, state-of-the-art ICUs, comprehensive diagnostics and advanced hybrid cath lab, a press release said.

The new multi-specialty hospital will provide a wide range of services covering orthopedics, general and laparoscopic surgery, medical and surgical gastroenterology, nephrology, dialysis, urology and others. The 24X7 emergency unit will be part of the 1066 emergency network of the Apollo Hospitals Group.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .