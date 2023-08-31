Applicant attempts physical verification with fake certificates at NITW

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:28 PM, Thu - 31 August 23

Warangal: An applicant hailing from Maharashtra was caught attempting to undergo physical verification using forged certificates at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Warangal. The incident, which took place during the ongoing first-year programme verification process, has prompted authorities to take the matter to the attention of the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB).

Scheduled to happen from August 28 to September 1, the physical verification process at NITW has been designed to ensure the authenticity and eligibility of candidates seeking admission to various first-year programmes, including the B.Tech programme. However, Wednesday’s incident saw an applicant who had manipulated her certificates in an attempt to secure a spot in the B.Tech programme.

According to official sources, the verification team at NITW detected the irregularities and discrepancies in the certificates presented by the applicant during the verification process. The applicant’s credentials were found to be incorrect and tampered with, thereby raising immediate concerns about the veracity of her claims, following the matter was reported to the CSAB.