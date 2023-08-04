Applications invited for license of 192 liquor outlets in erstwhile Adilabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:46 PM, Fri - 4 August 23

Adilabad: The Prohibition and Excise department on Friday issued a notification inviting applications from August 4 to 18 for operating 192 liquor outlets in erstwhile Adilabad district for period of 2023-2025 .

Adilabad District Prohibition and Excise Superintendent Himasri said the notification was published seeking applications for 40 shops in the district. While five outlets were reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC), one shop was earmarked to the Gouda community and nine were allocated to Scheduled Tribes (ST). The draw of lots would be held to select licensees on August 21, she informed.

Mancherial Prohibition and Excise department Superintendent KG Nandagopal said the notification was issued inviting applications for 73 outlets in the district. In 2021, 1,194 applications were submitted for 73 shops in 2021.

Shops on borders of TS, MS likely to see dip in applications

Applications were invited for issuing licenses to 47 shops and 32 outlets in Nirmal and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts, respectively. Unlike in the past, the outlets, located on the borders of Telangana and Maharashtra are likely to register a dip in applications than the shops, with the lifting of the ban on sale of liquor in the neighboring State in 2022. The bordering shops saw huge competition last time.

In 2021, 643 applications were filed for 32 outlets in Kumram Bheem Asifabad. As many as 75 applicants filed for the license of an outlet at Gudem village in Chintalamanepalli mandal. A total of 39 applications were submitted for the license of a wine shop at Loanavelli village in Sirpur (T) mandal.

Mancherial

No of outlets: 73

Reserved to SCs: 10

Reserved to Gouda: 6

Reserved to ST: 6

General: 51

Adilabad

No of outlets: 40

Reserved to SCs: 5

Reserved to Gouda: 1

Reserved to ST: 9

General: 35

Nirmal

No of outlets: 47

Reserved to SCs: 5

Reserved to Gouda: 3

Reserved to ST: 1

General: 36

KB Asifabad

No of outlets: 32

Reserved to SCs: 4

Reserved to Gouda: 2

Reserved to ST: 5

General: 21