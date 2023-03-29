Arogya Mahila: 19,000 women across Telangana undergo screening

Telangana Government's flagship programme, Arogya Mahila has so far covered 19,000 women from across the State

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:54 PM, Wed - 29 March 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Arogya Mahila initiative launched to provide free comprehensive healthcare facilities exclusively for women of all age groups every Tuesday in government hospitals, has so far covered 19,000 women from across the State.

A total of 7,965 women underwent screening for 57 different types of healthcare services in 8 super-specialties in nearly 100 government healthcare facilities yesterday. On the first Tuesday (March 14) of its launch, 4,793 women underwent screening while on the second Tuesday (March 21), about 6328 women availed healthcare services in government hospitals.

Of the 7965 women who underwent screening in outpatient yesterday, a total of 5425 underwent screening for breast cancer, 5423 women for oral cancer, 1463 tested for cervical cancer, 654 for Urinary Tract Infections (UTI), 1735 for micronutrient deficiencies while 1682 underwent thyroid tests, 1128 tested for Vitamin-D and 2982 women were screened for CPB tests. A total of 4727 diagnostic tests were conducted.