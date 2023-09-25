Arrangements made for uninterrupted power supply for Ganesh immersion: Raghuma Reddy

In case of any untoward incident caused due to electricity people can contact the nearest electricity department control room, 100 / 1912 and Tank Bund Electricity Control Number 7901530966 / NTR Marg 7901530866.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:00 PM, Mon - 25 September 23

Hyderabad: Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSSPDCL) chairman & managing director G Raghuma Reddy informed that elaborate arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of Ganesh idol immersion on September 28 in the Greater Hyderabad limits.

Raghuma Reddy, who formally started the NTR Marg and Tank Bund control rooms established in Hussain Sagar vicinity, the main area where Ganesh idol immersion takes place, said about 30 500 KV, 32 315 KV, 27 160 KV transformers and about 100 km of 11 KV/LT cable, poles and conductors have been installed for supplying uninterrupted power to the immersion areas .

Director(Operation) J Srinivasa Reddy would supervise the electricity supply of the Ganesh immersion in the Greater Hyderabad limits, he said, adding that the Chief General Managers and Superintending Engineers would supervise power supply for the immersion in their respective zonal and circle ranges. In addition to the special control rooms set up by the Power Department, the electricity officials and staff would be available in the joint control rooms set up by the police, he said.

In addition to this through the organization’s mobile App, Twitter and Facebook one can inform about emergency situations.