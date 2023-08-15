Arrangements on for CM’s public meeting at Suryapet

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Tuesday said over one lakh people would attend the public meeting to be addressed by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on August 20 at Suryapet.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:51 PM, Tue - 15 August 23

Suryapet: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Tuesday said over one lakh people would attend the public meeting to be addressed by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on August 20 at Suryapet.

Speaking at a preparatory meeting attended by elected representatives and BRS leaders from the district, Jagadish Reddy said arrangements would be made near the new market yard for the public meeting. More than one lakh people would attend the public meeting as people of the district were always indebted to the Chief Minister for becoming first beneficiaries of the Kaleshwaram project. He exuded confidence that the BRS would win all 12 assembly constituencies in the district in the next elections. The BRS would come to power for the third time by winning a majority of assembly constituencies in the next elections. Except BRS, no other parties including Congress and BJP had candidates to field from 119 assembly constituencies, he added.

Reminding that new districts were formed by the State government for administrative convenience, he said the Chief Minister would inaugurate the new Integrated District Offices Complex (IDOC) and medical college building during his tour to Suryapet.