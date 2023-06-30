Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Podu land patta beneficiaries elated

05:01 PM, Fri - 30 June 23

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Beneficiaries were elated to receive land titles or pattas for forest lands from Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at a programme organised here on Friday. They said they had been waiting for this golden moment for many decades.

Karpetha Dongru Patel, a tribal farmer who was tilling 4 acres of forest land for 20 years in Dongriguda, a hamlet under Chirrakunta village in Asifabad mandal expressed happiness to get the land title. He stated that he had been waiting for this moment for two decades. He shared that he felt a sense of security after receiving the patta for the land.

Kathle Shyam Rao, another tribal farmer from Pataguda village in Wankidi mandal, was excited to have the rights over his 2.05 acre land he had been cultivating for over a decade. He said that he was proud to receive the title for his land from the Chief Minister after waiting for quite a long time. He thanked the government for realising his long pending dream.

Magade Vanitha of Patnapur village in Jainoor mandal said that she was thrilled to become the owner of 1.04 acre land which was being tilled by her ancestors since 1950. She said her family members were exhilarated to have been provided by the land title. She expressed gratitude to Chandrashekhar Rao for fulfilling her dream.

Meanwhile, Kumram Somu, a descendant of tribal legend Kumram Bheem and native of Pedda Dobha village in Sirpur (U) mandal termed it June 30 historical day in the lives of tribals. He said that tribals were struggling for rights over the forest for many decades and their dream was realised by Chandrashekhar Rao. He was given a patta for a piece of forest land measuring 4.39 acres during the programme.