Asifabad scholar selected as best motivational speaker

The scholar from Asifabad district was adjudged as the best motivational speaker by Impact Foundation for his performance in a two-month training programme

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:49 PM, Thu - 2 March 23

Saire Thirupathi Patel

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Saire Thirupathi Patel, a senior research scholar at Osmania University and belonging to Chintalamanepalli mandal in Asifabad distrtict, was adjudged as the best motivational speaker by Impact Foundation for his performance in a two-month training programme titled Train the Trainers which concluded in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Thirupathi received a certificate of appreciation from Gampa Nageshwar Rao, the founder of the Impact foundation, Dr Kalyan, vice president of Dr Reddy’s Lab and Dr Adi Narayana Reddy, director.

Forty senior trainers trained 71 trainers belonging to both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. They imparted personality development, body language, leadership qualities, stress management and so on.