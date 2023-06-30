| Ask Jithender Reddy Why He Posted That Video Says Eatala

Ask Jithender Reddy why he posted that video, says Eatala

Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajendar said senior leaders must be careful while making any statement or sharing posts on social media platforms

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 PM, Fri - 30 June 23

File photo

Siddipet: Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajendar said senior leaders must be careful while making any statement or sharing posts on social media platforms.

Responding to a question from the media on senior BJP leader Jithender Reddy’s controversial video on his Twitter handle on Thursday, the Huzurabad MLA also said journalists should ask Jithender Reddy why he shared such a post. When asked about rumours over him quitting the BJP, Rajender said changing a party was not like changing a dress.

Stating that there was an anti-incumbency mood among the people, he said it was better to wait and watch which party would gain in the forthcoming elections.