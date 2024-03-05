Auto-rickshaw driver dies during treatment, parents cry foul in Mancherial

Jadi Santosh, an auto-rickshaw driver from Komatichenu was admitted to Anjaneya Prasad Hospital after he compained of severe stomach ache on Sunday evening

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 March 2024, 08:03 PM

Mancherial: Parents and family members of a youngster who died in a hospital on Monday evening staged a protest in front of the hospital alleging that doctors’s negligence led to his death.

Jadi Santosh (24), an auto-rickshaw driver from Komatichenu was admitted to Anjaneya Prasad Hospital after he compained of severe stomach ache on Sunday evening. The agitating family members demanded action against the doctors.

Dr. Anjaneya Prasad, who treated the patient, however, denied the charges and asserted that he had done everything to save Santosh. He told pressmen that he was ready to face any probe.