Azad Engineering wins Boeing contract to supply critical aviation components

Hyderabad firm will enable skill development and job opportunities in advanced manufacturing and precision engineering in Telangana

By | Business Bureau | Published: 12:48 pm

Hyderabad: Azad Engineering has won a contract from Boeing to manufacture and supply critical aviation components and parts from its Jeedimetla facility for the global aerospace company’s products. The company will begin delivering the critical components including hydraulic and mechanical fittings to Boeing from the first quarter of 2022.

“The contract is a testament to our commitment to quality, precision, and collaborative culture. Without a doubt, the cooperation between Azad Engineering and Boeing is a milestone in the growing aerospace ecosystem in Telangana,” said Rakesh Chopdar, MD, Azad Engineering.

Hyderabad-based company has the capability to manufacture complex and super-critical components and machined parts for the turbine and aerospace industry.

“This is an important step in our commitment to the Government of India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision. As a company with over seven decades of presence in India, Boeing continues to support the development of indigenous aerospace and defence capabilities in the country,” said Ashwani Bhargava, director, Supply Chain Management, Boeing India.

Recently, Azad Engineering announced its plan to set up a second manufacturing facility in Hyderabad with an investment of $80 million (about Rs 585 crore) over the next 36 months. This will develop a precision engineering cluster, creating job opportunities for highly skilled people in Telangana to leverage and grow the existing aerospace ecosystem.

Established in 2008 by first-generation entrepreneur Rakesh Chopdar, Azad Engineering manufactures highly engineered, complex, and supercritical rotating components for the niche turbine and aerospace industry used for power generation and aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Azad is still the only qualified rotating component manufacturer in India for several high-end technology turbines to many OEMs. A typical qualification process lead time is typically 3-3.5 years for a new entrant, Azad has consistently maintained a CAGR growth of 15 per cent since its inception.

Last month, the company closed its first round of funding of $20 million (over Rs 145 crore) from DMI Finance, a Non-Banking Finance Company.

