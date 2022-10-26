B-Tech student hangs self to death in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:24 PM, Wed - 26 October 22

Hyderabad: A B.Tech third-year student of an engineering college in Petbasheerabad died by suicide by hanging at her hostel on Wednesday.

The student was identified as K.Sravani (20), a Mechanical Engineering student, who was stayed in the hostel on the campus.

According to the police, Sravani was visible upset for the past few days and mostly stayed isolated in her room, without interacting much with her room mates. She hanged herself from the ceiling fan in the room, in the absence of her roommates.

The college authorities, on being alerted by Sravani’s friends, shifted her to the hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

The Petbasheerabad police booked a case and said all possible angles would be probed.