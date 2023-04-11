Bahujana leaders submit representation for Jyothiba Phule statue in Mancherial

Leaders of Bahujana associations urged Collector Badavath Santosh to take steps to install a statue of social reformer Mahatma Jyothiba Phule in the Mancherial centre

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:50 PM, Tue - 11 April 23

Leaders of Bahujana associations submit a representation to Collector Badavat Santosh for a statue of Jyothiba Phule, in Mancherial on Tuesday.

Mancherial: Leaders of Bahujana associations urged Collector Badavath Santosh to take steps to install a statue of social reformer Mahatma Jyothiba Phule in the Mancherial district centre. They submitted a representation to Santosh here on Tuesday.

Leaders Rangu Rajesham, Karre Lachanna, Rajesham Goud and Kankuntla Mallaiah said Phule, who strove hard for the welfare of backward and weaker sections two centuries ago, was respected by all sections of the society. The social reformer fought against injustice meted out to the backward and marginalized communities by founding an organization, Sathyasodak.

The leaders recalled that a representation was submitted seeking the installation of the statue in the past, but no officials laid focus on it. They wanted the statue to be installed at Bellampalli Chowrasta with government funds. The statue would be a symbol for the sacrifices made by Phule and his cause of social justice, they said.

