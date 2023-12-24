Balagam movie-like spat over mutton ends engagement in Nizamabad

What began as a polite request quickly escalated into a heated argument. The absence of thenalli bokka was perceived as an insult or oversight, and tensions flared between the two families.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:14 PM, Sun - 24 December 23

Nizamabad: A scene straight out of a Telugu movie Balagam unfolded recently in Korutla of Jagtial. An engagement ceremony, meant to be a joyous occasion celebrating the union of two families, took a dramatic turn and ended abruptly.

A young man from Jagtial and a woman from Nizamabad were set to tie the knot, and their families had planned an engagement ceremony for November. Preparations were in full swing, with excitement.

But as the day of the engagement arrived, the groom’s family, perhaps in an attempt to be inclusive, served non-vegetarian food, including mutton, at the ceremony. This, however, did not sit well with a members of the bride’s family, who requested nalli bokka (bone marrow).

Unable to resolve the conflict on their own, the families called upon the local police to intervene. Sadly, the damage was already done. The engagement, meant to be a celebration of love and togetherness, was called off.