Balka Suman lodges complaint against Vivek

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:36 PM, Wed - 15 November 23

Government whip Balka Suman lodges a complaint with CEO Vikas Raj in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Mancherial: Government Whip Balka Suman alleged has lodged a complaint with the the Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana, Vikas Raj stating that Congress candidate Dr G Vivek had transferred Rs 8 crore to a shell company. Suman sought freezing of an account belonging to Vivek.

Suman told pressmen that Vivek was spending funds at his will to induce electors. Two directors of the shell company headquartered in Godavarikhani were employees of a company owned by Vivek, he said, adding that he had requested the CEO to keep a watch on the transactions of Vivek, his family members and firms.

Suman also said Vivek was transferring funds to certain traders through his companies.