Bandi Sanjay flays Congress MP’s statement on separate nation

A Congress MP wanted to divide the country into south and north India. So, what was the difference between terrorist and Congress leaders, said Bandi Sanjay

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 February 2024, 06:25 PM

File Photo

Karimnagar: BJP national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar came down heavily on Karnataka Congress MP DK Suresh Kumar’s comments on a separate country and asked what was the difference between Congress leaders and terrorists.

While terrorists were demanding Kashmir as a separate country, anti-national elements wanted Punjab to be declared as Khalistan. In a fresh development, a Congress MP wanted to divide the country into south and north India. So, what was the difference between terrorist and Congress leaders, he asked.

Earlier, AICC leader Rahul Gandhi had humiliated the country by making a controversial statement stating that he was ashamed to be claimed as Indian. His brother-in-law Robert Vadra also made comments against the country, Bandi alleged, asking the government to register a conspiracy case against leaders who speak against the country.