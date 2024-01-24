Be aware of calamities, preventive measures: Collector tells officials

Collector told officials concerned to have awareness over the national calamities and mitigating measures.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 24 January 2024, 07:32 PM

Mancherial: Collector Badavath Santosh asked officials to be aware of national calamities, and their adverse impacts on the public and preventive measures.

He along with Additional Collector B Rahul convened a review meeting with National Disaster Relief Force 10th Battalion-Vijayawada Inspector Bitten Singh here on Wednesday.

Santosh told officials concerned to have awareness over the national calamities and mitigating measures. He asked them to raise their understanding over the ways that save victims of flash floods, fire mishaps and road accidents as well. He instructed them to conduct programmes to create awareness among the public and students.

The Collector advised them to gather information of social activists who take part in relief measures and places hit by the calamities.

He wanted them to lay a special focus on flood-affected areas. He informed that awareness was being created among the public over DOs and Don’ts at the time of floods, heat waves, lightning.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Thirupathi Reddy, District Educational Officer S Yadaiah, Elections Tahsildar Srinivas were present.