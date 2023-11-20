Mancherial Collector asks political parties to strictly follow MCC

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:35 PM, Mon - 20 November 23

Mancherial: Collector Badavath Santosh asked political parties to strictly follow the model conduct of code enforced in view of the polls slated for November 30. He along with poll observer Dr R Ilango convened a review meeting with representatives of various political parties here on Monday.

Stating the elaborate arrangements were being made for smooth conduct of the polls, Santosh told the political parties not to exceed a cap of Rs 40 lakh set for expenditure. He stated that a price chart was prepared to assess a wide-range of expenses incurred during the polls. He asked them to take permission from nodal officers before conducting a poll rally.

The Collector further said that 743 polling centres were created in the district and rolls of electors were already handed over to political parties. He stated that a poll observer would be available to address grievances relating to the polls at a guest of SCCL in Naspur from 10 am to 11 am every day.

The poll observer said he can be contacted on 81436 94203 and complaints with regard to law and order could be raised on 94979 97900 (WhatsApp).

He added that he would be available to the public at a guest house of STPP in Jaipur mandal centre from 4 pm to 5 pm.