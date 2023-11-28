Be wary of bond-paper drama of Congress: Kavitha

BRS leader and MLC K Kavitha on Tuesday cautioned voters to be wary of the bond-paper promises of Congress leaders in the State.

Addressing a news conference in Nizamabad, she said the credibility of the 137-year-old Congress had gone down to such an extent that the top leaders of the party including Bhatti Vikramarka were handing over bond papers with their guarantees to the people. All the Congress party nominees would be the signatories to such bond papers and they would be making to the front pages of newspapers as advertisements soon.

She said the Congress party was trying to re-enact the bond paper drama which they had tried out in Karnataka six months ago. They were trying to make people believe that the promises made on the bond papers would be legally binding. Leaders like Jeevan Reddy had signed such bond papers in a temple. The party had failed to implement any of the guarantees given so far in Karnataka.

The Congress candidates who contested in 223 seats in Karnataka had enacted the same drama with bond papers promising to implement the promises, but could not fully implement even one of them so far, she pointed out . The promise of Rs 2000 pension per month for women and free power up to 200 units were not implemented so far. After promising free travel for women in the RTC buses, the Congress government in Karnataka had cut down the number of bus services.

The BRS government in Telangana had given notification so far for 2.30 lakh jobs in the last 10 years. Out of them, 1.30 lakh jobs have already been filled. More than 30 lakh jobs have been created in the private sector. Over 10 lakh new IT jobs have been created in the State. She recalled that that the Congress which ruled the State for 55 years could give electricity for hardly 6 hours. But the BRS government provided free power round the clock for farmers.

She said the BRS government was successful in addressing the fluoride issue in over 1000 villages in the State. Today there was hardly any village complaining of fluoride problem. The State-sponsored healthcare services were strengthened by providing 65,000 beds in government hospitals and dispensaries and the institutional deliveries have increased in government hospitals today.