Bengal: Man force-feeds pesticide to wife for giving birth to 3rd girl child

By IANS Published Date - 04:01 PM, Tue - 19 September 23

Kolkata: In a shocking case, a housewife in West Bengal‘s Malda district was forcefully fed pesticides by husband for giving birth to the third consecutive girl child.

After feeding the wife, the husband also tried to feed the youngest daughter with pesticide. The other two daughters, said local police sources, somehow managed to escape and inform their maternal grandparents who also stay in the locality. The incident happened late Monday night

The maternal grandfather, with the help of the local people, rescued the woman and her youngest daughter and took them to a local health center. As their conditions were turning critical, the mother and her daughter were transferred to the Malda Medical College & Hospital.

Later the maternal grandfather filed a complaint at the local police station against his son-in-law accusing him of attempting to murder his daughter and grandfather.

“My daughter was often beaten up by my son-in-law for giving birth to consecutive girl children. Now he tried to assassinate them. Fortunately we were informed in time by my other two granddaughters, who managed to escape. Otherwise we would have lost them,” he said.

The police have started an investigation and detained the husband for questioning. The accused, however, have denied allegations. He alleged that his wife was having extra-marital affairs with one of the local civic volunteers, following which there were frequent feuds between them, and his wife attempted suicide by consuming pesticide.