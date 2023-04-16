Bhatti Vikramarka’s ‘Hath Se Hath Jodo Yatra’ concludes in erstwhile Adilabad

A mother and child hospital could have been built in place of the market at IB Chowk for the convenience of patients, said Bhatti Vikramarka

CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka being welcomed by priests of a temple at Gudipet village in Hajipur mandal on Sunday

Mancherial: Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka concluded his 30-day long Hath Se Hath Jodo Yatra in erstwhile Adilabad district, here on Sunday. He entered Adilabad district at Pipri village in Bazarhathnoor mandal on March 16, covering 300 kilometres.

Vikramarka who stayed at former MLC K Premsagar Rao’s residence on Saturday night, began the yatra on Sunday morning. He initially visited an under-construction vegetable and market at IB Chowk after paying tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar. He said a mother and child hospital could have been built in place of the market for the convenience of patients.

