Bhupalpally: Police told to be vigilant to check Maoist movement

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:31 PM, Wed - 21 December 22

SP (right) Surender Reddy at Mahadevpur PS.

Bhupalpally: Superintendent of Police J Surender Reddy on Wednesday asked the police to keep a strict vigil on Maoist movements in the district, especially, the Godavari catchment areas.

Inspecting the Mahadevpur police station in the district, the SP analysed the pattern of grave and non-grave cases, road accidents, missing cases, thefts etc. related to the station and gave appropriate instructions. Advising the police personnel to respond positively to every complainant and to work to increase their sense of security and confidence in the police, Reddy sought to know details of movements of outlawed CPI Maoists.

He directed Sub-Inspector Rajkumar to keep a strict vigil on the Godavari catchment areas.

Kataram DSP G Rammohan Reddy, Mahadevpur Circle Inspector Kiran and CC Fasiuddin accompanied the SP.