Big flicks to look forward to in 2023

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 05:34 PM, Sun - 1 January 23

Hyderabad: Telugu cinema had a tremendous year in 2022, with several films not only dominating the box office but also gaining critical acclaim on a global scale. With intriguing story lines and eclectic genres, 2023 also promises to provide an equally remarkable one. Here is a list of some big Telugu movies that are expected to release in 2023.

Veera Simha Reddy:

The commercial action flick helmed by director Gopichand has Balakrishna playing a double role in the film. The star cast includes Shruti Haasan, Duniya Vijay and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. The film will open in theatres on January 12.

Waltair Veerayya:

Last seen in the political-thriller ‘GodFather’, Chiranjeevi is set to return to the big screen with ‘Waltair Veerayya’, alongside Ravi Teja. Directed by K S Ravindra, the action comedy will surely be an eye-feast for the Megastar and Mass Maharaja fans. The film also stars Shruti Hassan and Catherine Tresa and is slated to hit the screens on January 13th.

Das Ka Dhamki:

Directed by Vishwak Sen, the comedy thriller is written by Prasanna Kumar Bezawada, and casts Vishwak Sen and Nivetha Pethuraj in the leading roles. The movie will hit theatres in February and will also mark Vishwak’s debut across the Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi markets.

Dasara:

Directed by Srikanth Odela, the film starring Nani and Keerthy Suresh is set against the backdrop of Singareni coal mines. Nani will be seen in a completely new rugged look in this actioner. The film marks the first Pan Indian release for the Natural Star and is planned to hit screens on March 30, in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada , and Hindi languages.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu:

Pawan Kalyan’s 2001 rom-com ‘Kushi,’ which was re-released on New Year’s Eve, is already causing a storm at the box office. However, the power star’s fans eagerly await the release of his latest film ’Hari Hara Veera Mallu.’ Directed by Krish, the film is a Mughal-era period action adventure and will represent the life of legendary outlaw Veera Mallu.

Nidhhi Agerwal plays the female lead, and Bollywood actor Bobby Deol has recently joined the cast. The film is expected to release in March this year.

SSMB28:

The film marks the collaboration of Superstar Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas after 12 years. The film features Pooja Hegde and Samyuktha Menon as lead characters and is planned to release in August this year.

Adiprush:

Directed by Om Raut, Prabhas’s ‘Adipurush’ is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Initially scheduled for a January release, the film got delayed to June 16, after its teaser received backlash from the Rebel Star’s fans for its poor VFX.

The movie is Raut’s take on the story of the ‘Ramayana’ in which Prabhas plays Ram, Kriti Sanon plays Sita and Saif Ali Khan plays the ten-headed antagonist Ravan.

Salaar:

The film marks Prabhas’ first collaboration with Prashanth Neel, the director of the KGF film series, and the Darling’s fans cannot wait for the film to release. The film features Shruti Haasan and Prithviraj Sukumaran and is set to open in theatres world-wide on September 28.