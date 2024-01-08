Bilkis Bano case: KTR thanks Supreme Court for delivering justice

KT Rama Rao thanked the Supreme Court and its eminent judges for delivering justice to Bilkis Bano, by quashing the remission granted by the Gujarat government to 11 convicts in the case

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 January 2024, 09:14 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday thanked the Supreme Court and its eminent judges for delivering justice to Bilkis Bano, by quashing the remission granted by the Gujarat government to 11 convicts in the case.

In a social media post, Rama Rao hoped that there will be a strong action on Gujarat government and those responsible for abuse of power. “Let this serve as a reminder to all elected governments in the country that they cannot be allowed to function as per their political exigencies,” he said.