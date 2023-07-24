Birthday gift: Sangareddy leaf artist carves KTR’s portrait on fig leaf

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:17 PM, Mon - 24 July 23

Sangareddy: Sangareddy-based leaf artist Gundu Shiva Kumar has made a special birthday gift for IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday.

He carved a portrait of Rama Rao on a sacred fig tree leaf. Kumar is a well-known leaf artist in Telangana who has carved nearly 1,000 portraits of different personalities.

Meanwhile, the Minister’s birthday was celebrated across the erstwhile Medak district. Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy distributed fruits at the Government Hospital Patancheru. He also had breakfast with inmates of an orphanage in Ameenpur. Reddy assured to present uniforms to the inmates shortly.