BJP and BRS joined hands to defeat BSP, says RS Praveen Kumar

Praveen Kumar vowed to prepare the cadre and to strengthen the party in order to accomplish its future endeavours

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:09 PM, Mon - 4 December 23

BSP state chief Dr RS Praveen Kumar addresses pressmen in Kagaznagar on Monday.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: BSP state president Dr RS Praveen Kumar said on Monday that both the BJP and BRS had a secret alliance, which led to his defeat.

Addressing the media here, Praveen Kumar alleged that BRS activists had threatened polling agents of BSP with lethal weapons at polling stations in Kotta Sarsala and Kaghaznagar. Stating that the BSP has become a voice of Bahujana communities, he also thanked those who voted for him and his party. He vowed to prepare the cadre and to strengthen the party in order to accomplish its future endeavours. The people of Sirpur (T) segment had adopted him, he said, adding that he would strive hard to resolve the challenges of the region by staying there.

Also Read BSP chief RS Praveen Kumar finishes third in Sirpur (T)

The IPS officer turned politician stated that he was ready to sacrifice anything for finding solutions to the problems being faced by the people of Sirpur (T). He informed that BSP would wage an uncompromising war against the government to keep promises mentioned in its manifesto in coming days.

BSP state executive committee secretary Arshad Hussain, state secretary Sidam Ganapathi, district president Lendugure Shyamrao, leader Manohar Rao and others were present.