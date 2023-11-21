BJP and Congress leaders join BRS in presence of MLC Kavitha

MLC Kavitha invited leaders from other parties into the party fold by offering them pink scarves.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:48 PM, Tue - 21 November 23

Hyderabad: Several leaders from the BJP and Congress parties joined the BRS in the presence of MLC Kavitha and Bodhan BRS candidate Shakeel ahead of the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections.

Among the notable additions were Tirupati Hanmandlu (Bujji), an OBC executive member and youth leader of the BJP district, along with senior Congress leaders Abhid Ali, former chairman of the agriculture market committee, and former councilor Mir Waheed Ali, all making a significant shift to the BRS party on Tuesday.

Kavitha invited them into the party fold by offering them pink scarves.