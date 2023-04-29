BJP bares communal fangs in tweet on Telangana Secretariat

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:40 PM, Sat - 29 April 23

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday showed its true communal colours, yet again, in a tweet that tries to stoke religious sentiments over the new Telangana Secretariat. The tweet, which boomeranged on the BJP in no time with Twitterati tearing into the saffron party for its communal agenda.

The tweet, from the party’s official Twitter handle, @BJP4Telangana, alleged that the new building for the Secretariat resembled a mosque more than the State’s Secretariat, also saying that the State’s cultural heritage and splendour were not reflected in the structure. Trying to trigger religious sentiments against the government, it also alleged that the emotions of the Hindu community were not reflected in the building, apart from alleging that the Secretariat was only to please the AIMIM.

While the architects of the building have said publicly that the architecture of the new Secretariat drew ideas and inspirations for the domes on the façade from the temples and palaces of Telangana, they had also said the design inspiration was from the cultural and harmonious blend of the architectural style of Telangana and from Lord Shiva as well, with specific reference to the Neelakanteshwara temple and the Wanaparthy Palace.

However, with the BJP’s official handle parroting what the party’s State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar recently alleged, Twitterati pointed out that the BJP was desperately trying to spread hatred and trigger communal tensions in the State for its political gains.

@BJP4India Will you ban Hyderabadi Biryani in Hyderabad? Hyderabad is a mixed culture and a home for every religion. Very Disappointing to see such a post about Hyderabad's new secretariat. Please don't spread hatred. — TelanganaPress (@TelanganaPress_) April 28, 2023

Many pointed out that domes were an integral part of most known landmarks in the country, right from the Supreme Court to the Mysore Palace and even the Gujarat Assembly building, others tweeted pictures of State buildings from BJP-ruled States, including that of the Karnataka Secretariat and Assembly and the Gujarat Assembly as well.

Bju Ruling State Assemblies.

Karnataka,

Madhya Pradesh,

Gujarath. pic.twitter.com/H13GQqcXwT — KTRBRS (@KTRBRS2023) April 29, 2023

Others also questioned the BJP on why a Secretariat building should have religious overtones and why it could not be seen as an architectural work, without trying to dig for communal angles in each and every act of the government. One Twitter user also shared a photograph of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presenting a picture of the Taj Mahal to former US President Donald Trump.

There were Twitterati who supported neither the BJP nor the BRS, and asked the BJP not to create hatred between Hindus and Muslims. “We are in a very healthy relationship in Hyderabad, don’t spoil it. Religion should not be your USP. Try something better,” one Twitter user replied to the BJP’s tweet.

I dnt support trs or bjp But please dnt create hatred between Hindus and muslims We are in a very healthy relationship in Hyderabad dnt spoil it Religion should not be your USP. TRY SOEMTHING better — Rakesh Tummala #TDP2024 (@tummalarakesh6) April 29, 2023

Another user tweeted a picture of the Indian Parliament and asked the BJP whether its architecture reflected temples and satisfied the religious sentiments of 85 percent of the population.

Mari edhi ye 85% hindu’s temple ni reflect chestundhi? pic.twitter.com/r6P4U462Ii — Ravi Kiran (@kasojuravikiran) April 29, 2023