BJP, BRS working in tandem to damage my image: CM Revanth

These two parties are working in tandem to damage my image by defeating the Mahabubnagar candidate C Vamshichand Reddy and Nagarkurnool candidate Mallu Ravi, the Chief Minister said at Gandhi Bhavan here on Friday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 March 2024, 09:44 PM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy charged that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were conspiring to defeat Congress in erstwhile Mahabubnagar in the Lok Sabha elections. These two parties are working in tandem to damage my image by defeating the Mahabubnagar candidate C Vamshichand Reddy and Nagarkurnool candidate Mallu Ravi, the Chief Minister said at Gandhi Bhavan here on Friday.

“Their intention is to defeat the Congress in Mahabubnagar so that they could create a narrative citing party’s defeat in my own district,” Revanth Reddy charged. Exuding confidence that Congress would win the Mahabubnagar Local Authorities MLC Member bye-election with 200 votes, he said but for BRS and BJP’s conspiracies, Congress would have comfortably won Alampur and Gadwal seats in the Assembly elections.

The Chief Minister was very critical of BRS working president KT Rama Rao over his comments on the phone tapping issue. “How can KT Rama Rao speak so irresponsibly? He will have to face consequences accordingly,” Revanth Reddy said, adding all those, who were involved in the phone tapping issue, would be sent to Cherlapally jail.

He lashed out at the BJP Mahabubnagar candidate DK Aruna for failing to get water from Karnataka through RDS project or completing the Thumilla project. She became BJP National Vice-president but failed to get national project status for Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation scheme, he slammed.

Later, speaking at Telangana Pradesh Executive Committee meeting, the Chief Minister said the party high command had complimented Telangana’s 100 days governance. There was positive feedback from people and efforts should be made to win maximum seats in the Lok Sabha elections, he instructed the leaders.

He also assured that all those, who strive hard for the party’s success, would be offered suitable positions. Already, a few nominated posts have been filled up, he stressed.