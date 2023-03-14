BJP cadre defend Perala’s outburst against Bandi Sanjay

BJP Leaders and workers came out in defense of Perala, who recently posted an outburst against Bandi Sanjay on social media

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:30 PM, Tue - 14 March 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay‘s derogatory comment against BRS MLC K Kavitha is continuing to trigger chaos in the party, with many now coming out in defence of senior leader and former national executive member Perala Chandrasekhar Rao, who had recently posted an outburst against Sanjay on social media.

Leaders and party workers like Raghunatha Rao and Umamaheshwar Reddy and several others came out in defense of Perala and questioned the leaders attacking him. They said Perala was serving the party for over three decades and held several posts from coordinator to pracharak and questioning his honesty, integrity and commitment towards the party was not correct.

“Whatever points he has raised are genuine and relevant. It shows his concern towards the party. If he was selfish had he survived in the party for such a long period without any allegations?” they asked.

Stating that the party State leadership had humiliated Perala by appointing junior leaders to various committees, they said Perala was fighting on behalf of committed party workers who were toiling for the party for decades.

Also Read Bandi suppressing dalits, says senior BJP leader