BJP faces internal issues in Nalgonda too

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 March 2024, 05:04 PM

Hyderabad: The BJP leadership’s decision to field former MLA S Saidireddy, who joined the party from the BRS a few days before the announcement of party candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, from Nalgonda constituency has not gone down well with the local leaders and functionaries with most of them opposing his candidature.

Sources in the party say local leaders want the high command to replace Saidireddy with a local BJP leader so that the party functionaries could work unitedly for the victory of the candidate. The party leadership’s decision to field Saidireddy has divided the party into two groups.

While a group is opposing the candidature of Saidireddy, another group has accepted the decision of the party high command and has decided to support the party candidate.

The BJP does not have much presence in Nalgonda district, it has to depend on other party leaders’ support to register a win, hence the party is welcoming leaders from other parties to strengthen its base in the district.

On the other hand, the BJP leadership has almost finalised the name of former BRS MLA Aroori Ramesh for the Warangal seat. Sources said that the party may announce his name shortly. Former DGP T Krishna Prasad was lobbying for the ticket, but with the induction of Ramesh into the party, he appears to have no chance.

Sources say BJP leaders are not happy with the party high command’s decision to allocate tickets to former BRS MP G Nagesh from Adilabad and former BRS MP BB Patil from Zaheerabad. Adilabad BJP leaders have reportedly told the party leadership that they would not work for Nagesh, against whom they have been fighting for years. Even sitting MP Soyam Bapu Rao, who was denied ticket, is unhappy and planning to contest the polls independently.

In the case of Zaheerabad too, the local BJP leaders and functionaries are not happy with the party handing over the ticket to Patil. They too want the leadership to reconsider its decision and allot a ticket to the local BJP leader.

The BJP’s decision to field turncoats in majority of the seats in Telangana for the May 13 Lok Sabha elections in the State is creating unrest and dissent among the loyal party workers who have been slogging for the party for years.

The party has fielded leaders from rival parties in 12 out of the 15 seats announced so far. Even the two pending seats are likely to go to leaders who joined from other parties.