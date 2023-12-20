BJP flays Telangana Govt for sanctioning Rs 2.45 cr to Tablighi Jamaat

We are not against minorities. But how can the government fund an organization that spreads extremist ideologies and forced religious conversions? BJP official spokesperson Rachna Reddy asked

Hyderabad: The BJP has taken strong objection to the State government sanctioning Rs.2.45 crore for the upcoming three-day congregation of Muslim religious organization Tablighi Jamaat scheduled to take place in Pargi mandal of Vikarabad district from January 6.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, BJP official spokesperson Rachna Reddy alleged that the Tablighi Jamaat organisation was involved in anti-national activities and that to sanction funds for organising their meetings was not in the interest of the nation. “We are not against minorities. But how can the government fund an organization that spreads extremist ideologies and forced religious conversions?” she asked.

Tablighi Jamaat was banned in Saudi Arabia for committing illegal conversions to Islam and proselytizing, she alleged, adding that Tablighi Jamaat was also blamed for the Covid-19 outbreak in India by the Modi government in 2020.