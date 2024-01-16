BJP leader to take Bhadradri Mutyala Talambralu to Ayodhya

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 January 2024, 06:52 PM

Kothagudem: Union Minister of State for Cooperation BL Verma on Tuesday launched Sri Rama Rath Yatra at Bhadrachalam to take Bhadradri ‘Mutyala Talambralu’ to Ayodhya.

The yatra was taken up by BJP Khammam Parliament constituency convener Namburi Ramalingeswara Rao who wanted to gift Bhadradri ‘Mutyala Talambralu’ to Ayodhya Ram Mandir marking the temple’s Pran Pratishta scheduled on January 22.

The Union minister offered special prayers and had darshan of the presiding deity at the temple. Speaking on the occasion he said he was happy to perform prayers at Bhadradri temple, which was known as Dakshin Ayodhya.

Verma stated that the Centre would work for the development of Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Devasthanam at Bhadrachalam. The place holds great significance for the devotees of Lord Rama, who during his 14 year exile lived at the Parnasala area near Bhadradri.

Ramalingeswara Rao noted that offering silk cloths and Mutyala Talambralu for Lord Rama’s annual celestial wedding was a tradition since the time of Nizam ruler Tanishah. The yatra would first reach Hyderabad, where the blessings of Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy would be sought before proceeding to Ayodhya.

Kothagudem district BJP president Ranga Kiran, general secretary Behara Raju, Khammam district general secretary Nunna Ravi, the party leaders Musuku Srinivas Reddy and others were present.

Later in the day, Verma took part in the Viksit Bharat Sankalpa Yatra at Sitarampuram village of Laxmidevipalli mandal in the district. Beneficiaries were being identified in all villages and efforts were being made for their economic development as part of the yatra, he said.

Over 50 crore PM Jan Dhan bank zero accounts have been opened across the country and more than Rs 32.29 lakh crore was deposited into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

Nearly 13.5 crore Indians were freed from poverty in the last five years. Under the PM Kisan scheme farmers were being provided assistance of Rs 6,000 per year in three equal installments. 11.8 crore farmers have benefited till now under the scheme, he said.

As part of the yatra every day seven vehicles were touring the villages registering the eligible beneficiaries for availing Central government’s schemes. The programme was going on in 481 gram panchayats of the district and was completed in 290 GPs so far, Verma informed.