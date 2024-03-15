BJP leaders in Khammam divided over LS ticket for newcomers

15 March 2024

Khammam BJP leaders met MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar in Karimnagar.

Khammam: BJP leaders in Khammam district were reportedly opposing giving the party Khammam Lok Sabha ticket to new comers and want the party to field any old timer serving the party for long.

It might be noted that a two-time MLA Jalagam Venkat Rao joined the BJP on March 10 in the presence of party’s general secretary and Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh in New Delhi. He was said to have an assurance on being given the party ticket to contest from Khammam, before his joining.

Irked at the recent developments the party district president Galla Satyanarayana along with several leaders called on BJP national general secretary, MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar in Karimnagar on Friday. Though the leaders who met Sanjay Kumar maintained that they met him extending solidarity to his Prajahita Yatra, the leaders were said to have discussed Khammam BJP ticket issue and wanted him to take the issue to the notice of the high command.

A businessman turned politician Vinod Rao Tandra, the party district president Satyanarayana, Kisan Morcha state president K Sridhar Reddy and a doctor Gongura Venkateswaralu were in the ticket race besides a few others. According to the party leaders, the high command has been looking for a strong candidate based on caste equations.

That was why the high command delayed to announce the candidate for Khammam Lok Sabha seat even as candidates were announced for 15 seats in the State.

It was said that the BJP though lacked a strong support base in Khammam district was intending to make an impact in the polls, let alone winning the seat, for building up the party in the district.