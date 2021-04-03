BJP MLA Raghunandan’s remark triggers row

BJP MLA from Dubbakka, M Raghunandan Rao stated that the slogan of ‘Jai Sriram’, which defeated the Telangana sentiment in Dubbaka bypolls, was now ready to win Tirupati Lok Sabha bye-elections

By | Published: 10:26 pm

Hyderabad: The newly elected BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao has triggered a controversy by stating that the slogan of ‘Jai Sriram’, which defeated the Telangana sentiment in Siddipet during the Dubbaka bypolls, was now ready to win Tirupati Lok Sabha bye-elections.

He made these remarks while participating in Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency by-election campaign in support of the BJP candidate K Ratna Prabha, who was the former Chief Secretary of Karnataka. The video containing the remarks made by Rao was widely circulated on various social media platforms.

“Your verdict through your votes should bring change after May 2 results,” Rao said, addressing people during the campaign in Tirupati. It may be recalled that Raghunandan Rao won the Dubbaka bypolls in a nail-biting contest defeating his nearest rival Solipeta Sujatha of TRS by a slender margin of 1,431 votes.

The Dubbaka bye-election was necessitated following the sudden demise of Sujatha’s husband Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy in August last year.

