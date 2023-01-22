BJP MP Arvind creating conflict between communities: Vemula

Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy said BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind was trying to divide people in the name of religion for political gains

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:59 PM, Sun - 22 January 23

File Photo

Nizamabad: Minister for Roads and Buildings Vemula Prashant Reddy on Sunday said BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind was creating conflict between communities in the name of religion.

Speaking to the media, the Minister said Arvind was trying to divide people in the name of religion for political gains. As a peoples’ representative, Arvind was supposed to create harmony among people, but unfortunately, he was doing exactly the opposite, he said, adding that in the run-up to the 2019 general elections, the BJP MP had given a written promise on a bond paper that he would convince the Centre to set up a turmeric board in Nizamabad if he was elected as MP.

“Though four years have passed, the MP had done nothing to fullfil his promise,” he said.

The Minister also said that when assistance was sought under the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund on the lines of the financial help being offered under the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, the BJP MP was in turn indulging in personal attacks.

The people of Nizamabad had realised their mistake and would not repeat it during the upcoming Parliament elections and Arvind would be defeated by a huge margin, he said.