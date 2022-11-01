BJP MP Laxman doesn’t see early polls in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:46 PM, Tue - 1 November 22

Hyderabad: Amid speculations on early elections in Telangana, BJP Rajya Sabha MP K Laxman said there was no possibility of early polls as the Election Commission would prefer to conduct it as per schedule.

Speaking at a Meet the Press programme at the Press Club at Somajiguda here, Laxman stated that even if the Chief Minister dissolves the state assembly, there is very less possibility of conducting early polls, as the entire decision lies with the Election Commission. “Even if the CM dissolves the assembly. I don’t think the EC will go for early polls. The EC most likely will prefer polls as per schedule or along with the general elections,”he observed. However, he stated that his party was ready for the assembly polls whenever it happens.

Commenting on the cancellation of union Home Minister Amit Shah and party national president JP Nadda’s scheduled public meeting in Munugode, Laxman stated that the meeting of the two leaders were dropped as the party wanted to organise meeting in all the mandals of the constituency to reach out to maximum number of voters.