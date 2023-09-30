Raja Singh wants Govt to allocate 145 2BHK houses in Dhoolpet

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:01 PM, Sat - 30 September 23

Hyderabad: Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh has demanded the State government to allocate 145 2BHK houses in his constituency as a rehabilitation package to the people of Dhoolpet who gave up gudumba brewing.

In a video message released on Saturday, Raja Singh alleged that the State government was making arrangements for distributing 145 2 BHK houses in the Dhoolpet area on Sunday without informing him. “I was not informed about the lucky draw conducted by the government for distribution of houses,”he claimed.

Stating that the 2 BHK houses built in the Dhoolpet area should be given to those who have given up gudumba brewing , the MLA alleged that the government was issuing the houses to people from other areas and had not included the names of beneficiaries from the Dhoolpet area.

