BJP to hold bike rally in Munugode on October 7

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:11 PM, Sun - 2 October 22

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party State unit, as part of its poll campaign in Munugode, will be holding a massive bike rally in the assembly constituency on October 7. Since the Munugode by-poll is being considered to be a semi-final to the next year’s assembly elections in the state, the saffron party is making all out effort to retail the seat.

Briefing media persons after the party core committee meeting held under the chairmanship of BJP in-charge of Telangana, Sunil Bansal, at the party headquarters here on Sunday, BJP senior leader and chairman of the election steering committee for the Munugode Assembly by-poll, G Vivek Venkatswamy said that in order to reach every voter of the Munugode constituency, the party was organizing the bike rally, in which senior leaders of the party, steering committee mandal in-charge, district president and assembly constituency in-charge would take part. The bike rally would pass through every village in the Munugode constituency and explain to the voters the need to re-elect Rajgopal, he said.

The party would also hold a review meeting after the bike rally on the same day at Munugode and prepare the road map for the by-poll. Accusing large scale irregularities in the voters list, he said the party would take up the matter with the Election Commission.

“We have information that about 23,000 fake voters have been included in the voter list. We will take steps to remove all the fake voters from the list,” he said, adding that party in-charge of Telangana Tarun Chugh and state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar would visit Mungode on October 10 and assess the situation.