BJP using Ayodhya Ram Mandir to cover its failures: CPI

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 January 2024, 08:00 PM

CPI leader K Sambasiva Rao speaking at the party district committee meeting in Khammam on Thursday.

Khammam: The BJP government at the Centre was making use of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir to divert the public’s attention from the failures of its 10-year-rule, CPI State secretary and MLA Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao said.

The Centre had failed to address the issues of poor and middle class families. The BJP leadership was trying to use the Ram Mandir to gain in upcoming Lok Sabha elections. But the people in the country were not ready to vote for BJP, he said.

Sambasiva Rao addressed the CPI district committee meeting here on Thursday. Secular tenets and democratic values were thrown into danger because of the BJP. Despite objections by several Hindu religious seers BJP was going ahead with the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, he noted.

The CPI leader stated that Congress which was the second largest party in the parliament should work along with like minded political parties. It was because of Congress’ failure to unite anti-BJP forces, BJP had won in recent Assembly elections in Rajasthan, MP and Chhattisgarh.

Congress should ensure proper representation to local and national parties in Parliament elections to face BJP. The BRS leadership was in a hurry to criticise the newly formed Congress government in Telangana, he said.

People in Telangana elected Congress government with lots of hopes and the government should act accordingly, Sambasiva Rao said. He asked the CPI leaders to work to expand and strengthen the party besides working in accordance with the leadership’s decision in local bodies and Lok Sabha polls.