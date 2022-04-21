BMS leaders call off meeting as miners grill them in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:31 PM, Thu - 21 April 22

Mancherial: Leaders of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), an affiliate trade union of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), were forced to call off a meeting and retreat after miners objected to the union government’s move to auction four coal blocks of SCCL and on the issue of income tax on employees of the coal major, during Singareni Karmika Chaitanya Yatra held at an Kasipet underground mine in Mandamarri mandal on Thursday.

The BMS is organising a tour to find out challenges and to sensitize the coal miners for the past few days. Huzurabad MLA Etala Rajender launched the programme in Srirampur on April 18. The disgruntled miners raised slogans against the BMS and asked the leaders to go back for failing to prevent the union government from auctioning the coal blocks. They wanted clarity of the leaders on cancellation of income tax to the miners, a long pending demand. They advised the leaders not to enter premises of the mines till the two issues were addressed.

Considering the opposition from the miners, the leaders scuttled from the mine by suspending their meeting.