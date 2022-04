| Bodies Of Two Unidentified Men Found In Well In Siddipet

Published Date - 11:01 AM, Wed - 27 April 22

Siddipet: Bodies of two unidentified male persons were found in abandoned agriculture well on the outskirts of Burugupally Village in Siddipet Urban Mandal on Wednesday morning.

The Siddipet Rural Police have retrieved the bodies from the well. They were taken to Government Hospital Sididpet for postmortem. The Police have found no evidence to identify the bodies. A case has been registered and the investigation is on.