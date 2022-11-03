Father, son drown in gravity canal in Karimnagar

(Representational Image) Two persons drowned in Kaleshwaram project gravity canal near Chippakurthi of Ramadugu mandal on Thursday afternoon.

Karimnagar: Two persons drowned in Kaleshwaram project gravity canal near Chippakurthi of Ramadugu mandal on Thursday afternoon. The deceased persons were identified as Eerelli Lachaiah (55) and his son Shekhar (35) from Ramachandrapur of Ramadugu mandal.

According to police, Lachaiah and shekhar had beat drums for the funeral procession of a youth from the village, who died in a road accident near Elkathurthy mandal of Warangal district on Wednesday.

After the completion of the funeral procession, the duo went to the nearby gravity canal to take bath and drowned in the water accidentally. Finding the duo drowning in the water, other villagers present at the spot informed the matter to the police, who deployed professional swimmers to fish out the bodies.

The Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravishankar visited the spot and consoled the family members of the deceased. He assured to provide all kinds of assistance from the government side. Bodies were shifted to Karimnagar district headquarters hospital for postmortem.